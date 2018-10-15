Goldman sees "rapidly slowing" iPhone demand in China

Goldman Sachs says Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is showing “multiple signs of rapidly slowing consumer demand in China” that could “easily affect Apple’s demand there this fall.”

Analyst Rod Hall writes that the Q4 beat and raise will be reduced if “very weak consumer demand” persists and affects the higher-end market. He thinks Apple’s upside potential was centered around a demand for larger screened phones in China.

Hall reiterates his iPhone shipment estimate of 80M in the December quarter.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.