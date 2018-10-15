Harris discloses preliminary FQ1 results

Earnings per diluted share from continuing operations increased 31% to $1.78.

Reported fiscal 2019 first quarter revenue of $1.5B, up 9% compared with the prior year.

Revenue by segment: Communication Systems +16%; Electronic Systems, +9%; Space and Intelligence Systems +5%.

Updated its guidance for fiscal 2019: EPS from continuing operations of $7.80-$7.90 (from $7.65-$7.85), revenue in a range of $6.53B-6.65B (up 6-8% from fiscal 2018).

HRS +3.3% premarket

Previously: Harris beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (Oct. 15 2018)

Previously: The creation of L3 Harris Technologies (Oct. 15 2018)