'Messaging win' on China could lift consumer products stocks

Height Capital Markets thinks the expected meeting between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will "primarily serve to stave off the threat of additional tariffs" in the coming weeks, although the firm doesn't see an overall breakthrough in U.S.-China trade relations.

The "messaging win" from Trump is seen as being just enough to calm some investor fears.

The firm thinks the temporary cooling off of tariff tension could be especially positive for consumer products companies that rely on China such as Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT), Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Nike (NYSE:NKE).

ETFs: IYK, UGE, SZK