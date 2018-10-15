Penn National Gaming and Pinnacle finish off merger

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) and Pinnacle Entertainment (NYSE:PNK) announce the completion of their merger.

The related divestitures to Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) and the real estate transactions with Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) also closed.

The company says the transaction further enhance its position as North America’s leading regional gaming operator, with 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions. In aggregate, Penn National will now operate more than 49K gaming machines, 1.2K table games and nearly 9K hotel rooms, and employ more than 30K team members.

The acquisition is expected to be accretive to Penn National’s free cash flow per share in the first year after closing with ~$100M in expected annual run-rate cost synergies and excluding one-time transaction costs.

"Our acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment marks a significant milestone in Penn National’s 24-year history of growth as a public company," says Penn CEO Timothy Wilmott.

"With the expected incremental free cash flow to be generated from our expanded base of operations, we believe we are well positioned to reduce leverage, evaluate additional accretive strategic growth investments and opportunistically return capital to shareholders," he adds.

