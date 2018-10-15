Adobe MAX conference starts today

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) will announce the limited release of its Project Aero AR tool at the MAX conference kicking off today.

Adobe first spoke about Aero at Apple’s summer developer conference. Aero allows digital artists to transform the works into AR objects.

The private beta will include iPhones, iPads, and a cloud service. Desktop versions for Mac and Windows will come next year. No word yet on pricing.

Other expected MAX announcements: Updates to the core creative apps, the Premiere Rush app for easy YouTube/Instagram video creation, iPad versions of Photoshop and the Project Gemini drawing tool.

MAX runs from October 15 to 17 in Los Angeles.