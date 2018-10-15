Manulife's odds are good for winning Mosten lawsuit, Evercore analyst says

Evercore ISI analyst David Motemaden sees a 10% or lower chance that plaintiff hedge fund Mosten will win its lawsuit against Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC).

MFC +0.8% in premarket trading.

Sees as unlikely that Canadian court would rule against the life insurer and possibly risk the financial stability of the Canadian life insurance industry.

Any monetary damages that Manulife would have to pay aren't likely to be "significantly adverse," he Motemaden writes. Large damages would hurt existing policy holders and may set a precedent where 2,500 contracts outstanding could be transferred to third parties.

Case may be decided by end of the year. However, an appeal is likely and it may eventually go to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Unless there's a settlement, case may go on for a few years; likely to overhang on shares for "foreseeable future."

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

Previously: Manulife responds to Muddy Waters report (Oct. 4)

Previously: Manulife Financial sinks 1.9% on Muddy Waters' cautious mention (Oct. 4)