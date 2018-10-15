Vale's Q3 iron ore production hits all-time high

Vale (NYSE:VALE) says Q3 iron ore production reached a company record 104.9M metric tons, up 10.3% Y/Y, and reiterates FY 2018 production guidance of 390M metric tons.

Iron ore production at the S11D and Carajás projects jumped nearly 20% Y/Y to a record 53.9M metric tons, accounting for most of the increase.

Vale also says sales for iron ore and pellets hit a new record of 98.2M metric tons, with ore sales totaling a new high of 84M metric tons and pellet production reaching 13.9M metric tons; premium products made up 79% of total sales in Q3 vs. 77% in Q2.

Vale maintains its guidance for iron ore production of ~390M tons in 2018 and 400M tons from 2019 onwards.

Q3 nickel production fell 23.4% to 55.7K metric tons, while sales dropped 19.6% to 57.3K tons.