Inovio Pharma up 7% premarket on encouraging Ebola vaccine data

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:INO) is up 7% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement of positive preclinical data on its Ebola vaccine INO-4212.

INO-4212, administered via IM injection in one study, elicited 100% protection against a lethal Ebola challenge. In another study, two intradermal injections of the vaccine candidate also provided 100% protection from a lethal Ebola challenge (both involved monkeys).

In a previously completed Phase 1 study in healthy humans, the vaccine produced an Ebola-specific antibody immune response in 95% (n=170/179) of participants.

The company says it is working with collaborators and potential new funders to advance INO-4212.