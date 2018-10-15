Ross stores opens 40 new locations

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) announces the recent opening of 30 Ross Dress for Less and 10 dd's DISCOUNTS stores across 19 different states in September and October, completing the Company's store growth plans for FY2018 with the addition of 99 new stores.

Jim Fassio, President and Chief Development Officer said, "We now operate nearly 1,500 Ross and over 230 dd's DISCOUNTS locations. Looking ahead, we continue to believe there is plenty of opportunity to further expand our store base for both chains given consumers' ongoing focus on value. As such, we recently updated our longer-term growth store potential to reflect our confidence that Ross can grow to 2,400 locations and dd's can become a chain of 600 stores."