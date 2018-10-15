Schwab rises 1% premarket as Q3 matches consensus

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) gains 1% in premarket trading as Q3 EPS of 65 cents matches consensus and net interest revenue of $1.53B rose 9% from Q2 and 41% from a year ago.

Q3 revenue trades of $382M rose 2% from $376M in Q2 and 22% from $312M in Q3 2017. Average revenue per trade fell to $7.27 in Q3 from $7.30 in Q2, and $7.74 in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 asset management and administration fees of $809M fell 8% from Q2 and 1% Y/Y.

Q3 pretax profit margin 47.3% vs. 45.5% in Q2 and 43.6% in Q3 2017.

Q3 return on average common stockholders' equity (as annualized) 20%, its highest ROE in nine year, vs. 19% in Q2 and 15% a year ago.

Clients opened 369,000 brokerage accounts inQ3, bringing YTD new accounts to 1.2M--the highest nine-month total in Schwab's history.

"The company’s consolidated balance sheet reached $272B at month-end September, a $10B quarterly increase, largely driven by bank sweep transfers and client activity," says CEO Walt Bettinger.

Previously: Charles Schwab EPS and revenue in-line (Oct. 15)