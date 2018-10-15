South African miners pop; Sibanye-Stillwater +7% premarket

Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE:SBGL) +6.8% pre-market and surging as much as 20% on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, a development the company says is reflective of its “better outlook."

“We are recovering from the significant negativity from the first quarter and the market is starting to reflect the better outlook,” says SBGL's head of investor relations.

Traders say the improvement is part of a wider appreciation in South African gold shares and not related to a short squeeze; other South African miners also are higher pre-market: HMY +4.9% , AU +3.9% , GFI +2.5% .

SBGL has surged 16% since Thursday, when Goldman Sachs said the stock was "materially undervalued."

Morgan Stanley says it also favors SBGL because the stock “trades at a material discount to its sum of the parts and where valuation is ignoring sources of optionality,” and AU's premium relative to South African peers is “warranted” because of its diversification and lower cost of production.

ETFs: GLD, IAU, PHYS, SGOL, UGLD, UGL, DGP, GLL, GTU, GLDI, OUNZ, DZZ, DGL, DGLD, DGZ, GYEN, BAR, GEUR, GLDW, GHS, UBG, QGLDX, GHE, AAAU, GLDM, IAUF