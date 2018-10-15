Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am (10/15/2018)

ACRX +21% on positive Ad Com vote for Dsuvia and positive analyst action.

ABCD +19% on merger agreement with Veritas Capital.

SLS +11% on presenting interim and updated final clinical data of Phase 2b Results of NeuVax + Herceptin.

RKDA +10% on receiving US patent for extended shelf life wheat trait.

RIOT +7% .

PEIX +8% .

NXTD +7% .

CRON +7% on partnering with Technion Research & Development Foundation for cannabinoid-based skin care treatments.

INO +7% on encouraging Ebola vaccine data.

SBGL +7% on better outlook.

LLL +6% on merger with Harris.