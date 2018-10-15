WeedMD announces key appointments

WeedMD (OTCPK:WDDMF) announces recent appointments in the areas of production, sales, marketing, communications and human resources.

With the appointment of Nichola Thompson, Chief Financial Officer (Interim) announced earlier this year, WeedMD now rounds out its robust leadership team as follows, with all VPs reporting directly to the CEO:

Josephine DesLauriers as Senior VP, People.

Brett Moon, Senior VP, Sales & Marketing. Brett joins the WeedMD team from Mosaic – Canada’s largest sales and marketing agency.

Dan Healey, VP, Operations. Dan joins WeedMD from a recent post as VP Operations, Maricann Group.

Robert Gora, VP, Patient & Client Experience, Medical. Most recently, Mr. Gora was the General Manager of Medical at MedReleaf.

Marianella delaBarrera, VP, Communications & Corporate Affairs. She previously spent over 10 years developing and leading worldwide external communications strategies for Bombardier Aerospace.