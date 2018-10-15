Rivals ARM, Intel collab for IoT platform

SoftBank’s (OTCPK:SFTBF, OTCPK:SFTBY) ARM and rival Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) will collaborate on IoT network management for devices from both companies.

ARM will use common standards developed by Intel to manage IoT devices, connections, and data securely. Specifically, ARM’s new Pelion IoT management platform will use Intel’s Secure Device Onboard specifications.

The IoT in question includes chips for detecting distance, motion, temperature, and pressure to be used in a wider range of electronics.

Most IoT chip suppliers rely on low-power ARM designs while Intel dominates the data center market where IoT data is processed and analyzed.

Combining forces into a single management platform allows for automated tasks that can keep the process more secure.