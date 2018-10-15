NeoTract announces data from real-world study of Urolift system for the treatment for enlarged prostate

NeoTract, a wholly owned subsidiary of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) announces the presentation of new clinical data at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the Northeastern Section of the American Urology Association in Toronto, Ontario, from a study of the company’s novel UroLift System for patients with Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH).

The real-world study, which enrolled 100 patients, evaluated the UroLift System treatment for lower urinary tract symptoms in men with BPH. The study, compared whether outcomes are similar clinical studies.

Data from the study showed a 62% improvement in International Prostate Symptom Score two months after treatment. Peak flow rate improved 140% and the post-void residual volume decreased by 71 ml, with no patients requiring re-operation. These changes are statistically better than the pivotal L.I.F.T trial results.