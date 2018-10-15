Cellect's ApoGraft shows encouraging action in early-stage study; shares up 1%

Thinly traded nano cap Cellect Biotechnology (APOP) is in the green out the gate this morning on the heels of its announcement of positive preliminary data from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating its ApoGraft stem cell selection technology in patients undergoing stem cell transplantation.

One-month data on six patients showed 100% engraftment with no procedure-related adverse events reported. Also, the first three patients (cohort 1) have safely completed the 180-day study period with no tolerability issues.

According to the company, ApoGraft significantly reduces the risk of life-threatening rejection disease and other unwanted immune responses by separating the stem cells needed for transplant from those that cause the adverse effects.

Enrollment in the third cohort (of four) is underway.