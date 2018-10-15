Crude oil price little changed by surging U.S.-Saudi tensions

Crude oil prices rise only modestly amid rapidly escalating tensions between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia over the disappearance and alleged murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul; U.S. WTI +0.3% to $71.58/bbl, Brent +0.3% to $80.68/bbl.

Pres. Trump says Saudi King Salman denies knowing what happened to Khashoggi; Trump says he is sending Sec. of State Pompeo to meet the king.

Turkish authorities say they reached an agreement with Saudi Arabia to search the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul for Khashoggi, a sign that the countries are seeking to avoid direct confrontation over the incident.

Goldman Sachs reiterates its long call on crude oil, as the "potential magnitude of supply shortfalls from Iran in the short term or Saudi potentially outweighs for now a backdrop of weaker fundamentals and increased macro uncertainty."

Despite a Saudi threat of higher crude prices if the U.S. pushes too far, most analysts believe it is difficult to imagine Saudi Arabia taking action that would hit world oil supply.

Also, crude markets are supported by data that shows South Korea did not import any oil from Iran in September for the first time in six years, before U.S. sanctions against Iran take effect in November.

