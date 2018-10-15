Nine Energy Service acquires Magnum Oil Tools

Nine Energy Services (NINE +0.7% ) announced the acquisition of Magnum Oil Tools International, LTD, a market-leading downhole technology provider serving the global oil and gas industry for over a decade.

For a consideration of $493M, consisting of ~$334M cash and 5M shares of Nine common stock valued at $159M (based on a 30-day value weighted average price as of 10/12/18).

The Magnum partnership solidifies Nine as one of the premier providers of completion focused technology combined with excellence in both service execution and conveyance capability.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

