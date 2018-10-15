More on Luvu Brands Q4 results

Luvu Brands (OTCQB:LUVU) reports Q4 revenue growth of 6.3% Y/Y to $3.9M.

Gross margin increased 185 bps to 28.9%.

$0.2M in income from operations, compared to a loss from operations of $1K Y/Y.

Adj. EBITDA margin for fiscal 2018 declined 367 bps to 22.8%.

“Our focus in fiscal 2019 continues to be on improving our production efficiencies and gross profit margins and ramping up production in order to keep pace with the continued demand”, said President and CEO, Louis Friedman.

Previously: Luvu Brands reports Q4 results (Oct. 15)