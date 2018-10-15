Glencore to cut 400-plus jobs at Australia's Hail Creek coal mine

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) says it will cut ~30% of its workforce at its Hail Creek coal mine in Australia, reducing the workforce to 930 from 1,360, following a review of operations.
Glencore, which began operational management of Hail Creek from Aug. 1 after purchasing the mine from Rio Tinto, says it will launch a seven days on, seven days off worker rotation and reconfigure mining methods it uses at Hail Creek; it expects the process to be phased in over the next 18 months.
In 2017, the mine produced 9.4M metric tons of hard coking and thermal coal for export.
