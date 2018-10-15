Seritage slips 1.6% after Sears Holdings files Chapter 11

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG -1.6% ) falls after Sears Holdings (SHLD -14% ) files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

SRG says non-Sears tenants now represent about 70% of signed lease income, up from 20% at its start.

As of Sept. 30, 2018, Sears Holdings was a tenant in 82 properties under the Master Lease and 20 properties under the JV Master Leases, representing about $61.2M of annual base rent, or 31.4% of all base rent under signed leases.

The 3.5x-4.5x rental uplift SRG has historically achieved upon re-leasing space formerly occupied by Sears Holdings allows it to recover all rental income generated from SHLD by re-leasing only 25%-35% of formerly occupied space and deploying the capital required to bring the rental income online.

Seritage says it has almost $1.0B of cash on hand and committed capital to fund development activity and operations.

The REIT started in 2015 when it bought 235 properties and 31 joint ventures interests from Sears Holdings. At that time, under a master lease pact, Seritage leased back all but 11 of those properties to SHLD.

