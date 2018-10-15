Carving up Sears and Toys "R" Us holiday sales

After the bankruptcy filings of Sears Holdings (SHLD -13.8%) and Toys "R" Us, the spotlight turns to where the retailers' holiday sales will go this year.
Analysts think Target (TGT -0.1%), Amazon (AMZN -1.9%), Dollar Tree (DLTR -0.8%) and Walmart (WMT -0.4%) will gobble up the most toy sales, while Sears appliance sales are seen going to Home Depot (HD), Lowe's (LOW -0.2%) and Best Buy (BBY +1.5%).
Apparel sales out of Sears aren't expected to transfer over to department store rivals at quite the same rate, although incremental gains are seen for J.C. Penney (JCP -4%), Macy's (M +0.6%) and Kohl's (KSS -0.3%).
