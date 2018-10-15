Carving up Sears and Toys "R" Us holiday sales

After the bankruptcy filings of Sears Holdings (SHLD -13.8% ) and Toys "R" Us, the spotlight turns to where the retailers' holiday sales will go this year.

Analysts think Target (TGT -0.1% ), Amazon (AMZN -1.9% ), Dollar Tree (DLTR -0.8% ) and Walmart (WMT -0.4% ) will gobble up the most toy sales, while Sears appliance sales are seen going to Home Depot (HD), Lowe's (LOW -0.2% ) and Best Buy (BBY +1.5% ).