Arrowhead advancing early-stage study of dyslipidemia candidate ARO-ANG3

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR -1.3% ) has filed an application in Australia seeking sign off to start a Phase 1 clinical trial investigating RNAi therapeutic ARO-ANG3 for the treatment of dyslipidemia [high "bad" cholesterol, high triglycerides or low high-density cholesterol ("good" cholesterol)].

The 70-subject study will assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of single and multiple doses of ARO-ANG3 in healthy adult volunteers and patients with dyslipidemia.

The company will be discussing ARO-ANG3 and other pipeline candidates during its R&D Day tomorrow, October 16, in New York City.