Canopy Growth to acquire ebbu

Canopy Growth (CGC +5.7% ) agrees to acquire ebbu, a hemp research provider.

The acquisition will expand Canopy Growth's hemp and THC-rich cannabis genetic breeding and cannabis-infused beverage capabilities, and application of ebbu's IP, CGC can potentially reduce the cost of CBD production

As per the deal, Canopy Growth will pay C$25M in cash and issue 6.2M CGC shares to ebbu; furthermore, ebbu is entitled to receive up to C$100M in milestone payment.

The deal is expected to close by November 15.