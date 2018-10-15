Stocks tilt lower, extending last week's losses

Stocks start lower, adding to last week's losses over worries about higher borrowing costs and their potential effects on the global economy; Dow -0.2%, S&P -0.5%, Nasdaq -0.9%.
European bourses are mostly higher, with France's CAC flat, U.K.'s FTSE +0.2% and Germany's DAX +0.6%; in Asia, however, Japan's Nikkei closed -1.9% and China's Shanghai Composite settled -1.5%.
In U.S. earnings, Bank of America (-2%) and Charles Schwab (-1%) both trade lower after BofA reported better than expected earnings and Schwab posted in-line top and bottom lines.
Tensions between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia over the disappearance and alleged murder of Jamal Khashoggi have failed to boost oil prices, with WTI -0.2% to $71.16/bbl.
Weakness in the tech sector (-1.3%) weighs on the broader market in early trading, while consumer staples (+0.4%) and real estate (+0.3%) are the early sector leaders.
The U.S. Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against six major currencies, -0.2% to 94.73, nearing a two-week low.
