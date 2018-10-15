Amazon launches Shark Tank store

Amazon (AMZN -2.6% ) debuts a retail site for official products featured on the hit show “Shark Tank.”

Amazon gets to showcase the products and entrepreneurs get a $15K Amazon Web Services credit.

The collection includes over 70 products that received funding in seasons 1 through 9. New products from current seasons will appear in the future.

Shoppers can sort and filter products based on how many sharks provided backing and the amount of funding.

