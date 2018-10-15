Wells Fargo eNote program advances digital mortgage initiative

Wells Fargo (WFC +1.7% ) Home Lending enters an agreement with eOriginal to enable the purchase of eNotes through Wells Fargo Funding, representing a step forward in the "digitization" of the mortgage industry.

An eNote is an electronic version of what traditionally was a paper document. As the evidence of the obligation to repay the mortgage loan, the eNote needs to be stored digitally in a way that ensures it has the same legal enforceability as paper. eOriginal provides this storage capability through its eVault service.

Wells Fargo will begin purchasing eNotes from a select group of lenders, to be followed by a broader market offering throughout 2019.

Previously: Wells Fargo gets upgrade from Macquarie (Oct. 15)