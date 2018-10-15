Aevi Genomic Medicine advancing mid-stage study of AEVI-001 in ADHD; shares up 2%

Thinly traded nano cap Aevi Genomic Medicine (GNMX +1.9% ) is up on below-average volume following its announcement that Part B of its Phase 2 ASCEND study evaluating AEVI-001 in pediatric and adolescent patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is now fully enrolled.

Topline data from both Part A (enrollment completed in August) and Part B should be available in January 2019.

AEVI-001 is an oral non-stimulant pan-selective activator/modulator of metabotropic glutamate receptors (mGluRs) that bind glutamate, a molecule that plays a key role in nerve cell signaling. MGluRs are promising drug targets for a range of disorders beyond ADHD, such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, anxiety, depression and schizophrenia.