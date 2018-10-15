U.S. steel sector downgraded at Credit Suisse, citing oversupply

Credit Suisse downgrades the U.S. steel sector, expecting prices to fall due to oversupply stemming from the Trump administration’s tariffs on Chinese imports.

The firm lowers its rating on the sector to Market Weight from Overweight, saying capital spending by firms has “disappointed” investors, and downgrades Nucor (NUE -0.4% ), Steel Dynamics (STLD -0.7% ) and Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF -1.2% ) to Neutral from Outperform.

The ongoing U.S. talks with Canada on tariffs related to steel and aluminum also could add to the oversupply of the commodity, Credit Suisse says, seeing odds favoring a deal by early 2019.

ETF: SLX