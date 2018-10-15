Aimmune teams up with Regeneron and Sanofi in mid-stage peanut allergy study; shares up 1%

Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT +1.3% ) is up on light volume on the heels of the initiation of a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating AR101 with adjunctive DUPIXENT (dupilumab) in peanut-allergy patients.

The study is being sponsored by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN -1.6% ) with AIMT providing product and food challenge materials. Target enrollment is 160 across 25 U.S. sites. The primary objective is to determine if the addition of dupilumab to AR101 therapy improves desensitization compared to placebo + AR101.

According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is June 2020.