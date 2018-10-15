Rolls-Royce taps Intel chips for autonomous ships

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) will supply Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEY) with chips to power its global system for autonomous ships.

Last year, Rolls-Royce announced plans to have fully autonomous shipping fleets deployed by 2025.

The visual and position sensor data for the vessels would have to be processed in real time nearby to prevent potentially hazardous lags. Rolls-Royce thinks each ship could generate 1TB of data per day.

That’s where Intel’s Xeon Scalable processors come in for use both in the ships and in special data centers. Further down the line, Rolls will evaluate the Optane SSDs and FPGAs for potential use.