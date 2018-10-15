American Express teams up with Ethoca to simplify transaction disputes

American Express (AXP -0.3% ) deploys Ethoca Eliminator to help merchants reduce time and costs for handling disputes.

With Ethoca Eliminator, American Express can help prevent disputes for U.S.merchants by providing more detailed transaction information in real-time to card members who call customer service when they don't recognize a charge on their account. The platform retrieves transaction information from merchants who are using the tool.

AmEX also plans to offer this capability online in the Q1 2019 so card members can view additional details about their charges made at participating merchants.

