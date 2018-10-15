SELLAS to host CC October 22 on final results from mid-stage study of NeuVax + Herceptin in certain breast cancer patients; shares up 18%

Nano cap SELLAS Life Sciences Group (SLS +18.4% ) is up more than a 4x surge in volume following its announcement that it will host a conference call on Monday, October 22, at 8:00 am ET to discuss updated and final results from its Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating NeuVax (nelipepimut-S) plus Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY +0.2% ) Herceptin (trastuzumab) in HER2 low-expressing breast cancer patients. The call will follow the presentation of the data at ESMO in Munich.

In early June, the company announced that the study was stopped early based on positive results.

Previously: SELLAS up 23% premarket on early termination of mid-stage breast cancer study of NeuVax + Herceptin (June 1)