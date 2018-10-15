Moody's cautious on Rite Aid

Moody's lowers Rite Aid's (RAD -1.4% ) long-term corporate family rating to B3 from B2.

The ratings agency also shifts to a Negative outlook on the drugstore company's debt after having it set at Watch Negative.

"Despite the debt reduction through the proceeds of the asset sales to Walgreens, the company's leverage remains high due to EBITDA erosion and free cash flow remains weak", advises Moody's Vice President Mickey Chadha.

"Rite-Aid's operating performance has been weak in the last 18-24 months and it has a much weaker competitive position vis-à-vis its much larger and well capitalized competitors in an industry where scale is becoming increasingly important, hence the downgrade", he adds.