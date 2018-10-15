Fortis offers five-year $17.2B capital spending plan, hikes quarterly dividend

Fortis (FTS +0.7% ) unveils a $17.3B capital investment plan for 2019-23, up $2.8B from the previous five-year plan.

FTS projects its consolidated rate base to increase from $26B in 2018 to ~$32B in 2021 and $35.5B in 2023, translating into a respective 7.1% and 6.3% three- and five-year compound annual growth rate.

Beyond the base capital investment plan, FTS says it will pursue additional sustainable organic growth and near and long-term development projects.

Key development projects not yet included in the capex plan include a small-scale LNG export terminal at the Tilbury facility in B.C.; the fully permitted Lake Erie Connector electric transmission project in Ontario; and the Big Chino Valley Pumped Storage project in Arizona.

Also: Fortis declares CAD0.45 dividend (Oct. 15)