Freddie Mac upgrades Loan Advisor toolset for faster mortgage processing

Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC -0.8% ) releases new capabilities for automating the assessment of borrower income and assets that allows mortgage lenders to reduce documentation and speed-up the mortgage process.

The new capabilities use third-party expertise of Equifax (EFX +0.3% ), FormFree, Finicity, LoanBeam, and Yodlee.

One of the new capabilities is an integrated solution for calculating self-employed borrower income. LoanBeam's technology is available through Loan Product Advisor.

Freddie Mac is also introducing Condo Project Advisor, which allows mortgage lenders to originate loans for condominiums faster and more efficiently.

