Airbus secures contract from Kuwait for eight A330 planes

Kuwait Airways says it signed a contract with Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) to buy eight A330neo aircraft, and will take deliver between March 2019 and year-end 2026, securing a vital deal for the struggling program.

At the same time, Kuwait trims a commitment for the larger A350 to five planes from 10 previously.

The order secures a first customer for the smaller variant of the re-engined A330 after Hawaiian Airlines, the only previous buyer, nixed a purchase agreement earlier this year and switched to a fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliners.