Cohen & Steers closed-end funds declares monthly distribution

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FOF) - $0.0870. (Quarterly $0.261/share in three installments)

Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder (NYSE:INB) - $0.0690. (Quarterly $0.207/share in three installments)

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund (NYSE:MIE) - $0.0770. (Quarterly $0.231/share in three installments)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:RNP) - $0.1240. (Quarterly $0.372/share in three installments)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) - $0.1560. (Quarterly $0.468/share in three installments)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) - $0.1720. (Quarterly $0.516/share in three installments)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) - $0.0800. (Quarterly $0.24/share in three installments)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE:RQI) - $0.0800. (Quarterly $0.24/share in three installments)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:UTF) - $0.1550. (Quarterly $0.465/share in three installments)

Payable Oct. 31; for shareholders of record Oct. 17; ex-div Oct. 16.

Payable Nov. 30; for shareholders of record Nov. 14; ex-div Nov. 13.

Payable Dec. 31; for shareholders of record Dec. 19; ex-div Dec. 18.

Press Release