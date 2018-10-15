Yellen calls Trump's Fed remarks `unwise'

Janet Yellen, who ran the Federal Reserve for four years, says that President Trump's critical remarks about Federal Reserve policy could be damaging to the central bank, Bloomberg reports.

“To politicize it and to undermine that is something that is essentially damaging to the Fed and to financial stability,” Yellen said in Washington at the Mortgage Bankers Association's annual convention.

"Presidents can speak out if they choose to and give their opinions about policy. There’s no law against that, but I don’t think it’s wise," she added.

Still, she doesn't think Trump's criticism of the Fed raising interest rates will change the Fed's actions and she defended her successor, Jerome Powell.

The Fed last increased its benchmark interest rate last month, raising it by 25 basis points to 2.0%-2.25%. It's widely expected to hike interest rates again in December.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield is up 0.8 basis point to 3.16% in midday trading; Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) -0.09% .

