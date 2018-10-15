Tech lunch break: Netflix, Apple lead back down

The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) is down 1.1%. S&P 500 IT Index is down 1.2% . The tech heavy Nasdaq 100 drops 1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is down 0.5% .

Movers with no clear catalysts: (XRX +1.9% ), (DBD -0.5% ), (KOPN +2.4% ), (SYMC +1% ).



Internet and Software stocks are feeling the most pressure with Netflix -2.2% down ahead of earnings, Adobe -3.3% down on its event day, and Hortonworks -3.4% and Cloudera -3.1% pulling back from their post-merger announcement gains. Apple -2.1% is also weighing down FAANG after a negative analyst note this morning about Chinese demand.

Related Internet and Software ETFs: FDN, IGV, PSJ, XSW, XWEB, FNGD, FNGU

