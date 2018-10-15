Athenex reports positive data on T-cell therapy

Results from Chinese pilot studies evaluating Axis Therapeutics Limited's T-cell receptor affinity enhancing T-cell therapy (TAEST), a type of cancer immunotherapy, showed a positive effect.
In nine end-stage cancer patients, three responded to treatment while six experienced stable disease. More detailed results will be submitted for presentation at a future scientific meeting.
Axis Therapeutics, owner of global rights to TAEST, exclusive of China, is a joint venture between Athenex (ATNX -0.5%) and Xiangxue Pharmaceutical subsidiary Xiangxue Life Sciences, owner of in-country rights.
