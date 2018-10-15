Whirlpool updates on Sears bankruptcy impact

Whirlpool (WHR +2.1% ) expects a "very limited" impact on earnings from the bankruptcy of Sears Holdings.

The company says it had about $30M in accounts receivable exposure to Sears at the time of the filing.

"In the past, when faced with a potential volume reduction from any one particular segment of our trade distribution network, we generally have been able to offset such declines through increased sales throughout our broad distribution network," updates Whirlpool management.

Whirlpool doesn't expect to revise 2018 EPS guidance due to the Sears store closings.

SEC Form 8-K