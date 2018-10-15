FT: CEO says Lynas seeks alternatives as Malaysia plant faces threat

Lynas (OTCPK:LYSCF -3.3% ) is searching for alternative locations in case it is forced to close its rare earths plant in Malaysia after a government review, CEO Amanda Lacaze tells the Financial Times.

Lacaze says the company is evaluating options in case a negative environmental review forced the closing of its A$1B plant in Kuantan.

FT also says Malaysian MP Fuziah Salleh said she resigned her chairmanship from the committee reviewing the Lynas plant, but it is unclear if Malaysia’s energy minister has accepted the resignation or if a replacement has been named.