Daqo starts pilot production at polysilicon plant, targets lower output costs

Daqo New Energy (DQ +6.7% ) jumps after saying it has completed construction and installation of its Phase 3B polysilicon production facility in Shihezi, China, and has begun pilot production.

DQ expects the Phase 3B facility will ramp up to full production capacity and expand its total production capacity to 30K metric tons by the end of Q1 2019.

DQ says Phase 4A capacity expansion project is under construction and is expected to begin pilot production in Q4 2019 and ramp up to full production in Q1 2020, which will expand total production capacity to 70K metric tons/year.

When Phase 4A is fully ramped, DQ expects electricity rates will decrease further, lowering the overall total cost of polysilicon production for its Xinjiang facilities to $6.80/kg.