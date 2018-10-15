Goldman, Morgan Stanley, BlackRock on tap for earnings tomorrow

Goldman Sachs (GS +1.1% ) Q3 EPS consensus estimate of $5.38, revenue estimate of $8.35B. EPS exceeded consensus in all but one quarter in the past eight quarters. Beats have ranged from 5.4% for Q4 2016 to 29% for Q3 2016. It missed consensus by 0.4% for Q1 2017. The last beat, Q2 2018, was by 28%.

It will be the first earnings release since David Solomon took over as CEO, but reflects the last quarter under Lloyd Blankfein's reign, so investors will be looking for clues how Solomon's strategy for growing the company. They'll also be looking at the company's Marcus online consumer banking operations after reports that it's scaling back on loan-origination targets for next year.

Morgan Stanley (MS +0.5% ) Q3 EPS consensus estimate of $1.45; revenue estimate of $9.54B; has exceeded consensus in each of the past eight quarters, with results beating by 9% to almost 29%. Q2 2018 EPS exceeded consensus by 17%.

Its investment-banking business is expected to perform better than its peers, although it's likely to decline on Q/Q basis. Investors will also be looking at how wealth management revenue fares as it's been declining for a few quarters.

BlackRock (BLK) Q3 EPS consensus estimate $6.87; revenue estimate of $3.64B. In the past eight quarters, BlackRock has missed consensus three times, with the most recent miss for Q2 2017, when it fell short by 2.8%. In Q2 2018, BLK beat consensus by 4.7%.

Being an asset manager, flows, of course, are crucial for BlackRock, and in Q2 they were disappointing. Growth in the ETF industry should fuel its iShares business. And while still small, its Aladdin platform platform may become more of a driver down the road.

