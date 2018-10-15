United Airlines adds U.S. flights

United Airlines (UAL +1.6% ) announces some additions to its domestic network.

The airline plans to add flights to 22 destinations from six of its U.S. hubs, including adding new nonstop service to Hilton Head.

United says its adjustments maximize the airline's unique strengths of its East Coast hubs in New York/Newark and Washington Dulles.

UAL flight changes: United is shifting shorter-haul flights to Elmira, New York; Lexington, Kentucky; and Manchester, New Hampshire from New York/Newark to its Washington Dulles hub. Additionally, United will introduce new nonstop service between Washington Dulles and Asheville, North Carolina. Beginning next June, United will begin nonstop service between San Francisco and Columbus, Ohio from its hub at Los Angeles International Airport. United will begin nonstop service to Eugene, Oregon; Madison, Wisconsin; and Pasco/Tri-Cities, Washington in March.

Source: Press Release