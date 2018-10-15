Another PAR shareholder wants an outright sale

PAR (NYSE:PAR) shareholder Voss Capital writes the board a letter agreeing with last week’s letter from ADW Capital Management that the company should pursue an outright sale

Voss says that PAR “will likely never achieve fair market value for its potentially valuable assets without splitting those assets” and that now is the time since “the market is generously valuing both of the industries in which PAR operates.”

The letter highlights the July acquisition of POS company Level Up by GrubHub for $390M in cash and private company Toast’s $115M capital raise. Last month, Global Payments acquired SICOM for $415M in cash.

PAR shares are up 2.1% to $21.39.

Previously: PAR shareholder writes board asking for sale (Oct. 11)