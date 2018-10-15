Boyd Gaming beefs up presence in the Midwest

Boyd Gaming (BYD +0.1% ) Keith Smith weighs in on the addition of four new properties from the Pinnacle deal.

"By adding these four high-quality properties, we have significantly expanded our portfolio and enhanced our free cash flow profile at a compelling multiple," notes Smith.

"We have gained a strong presence in three of the Midwest's largest gaming markets, with access to millions of potential new customers," he adds.

Boyd entered a master lease arrangement with Gaming and Leisure Properties in connection to the new properties.

Source: Press Release