Analyst expects iPhone XR to have strong Q4, offset Q1 weakness

Noted Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects the iPhone XR to ship 36M to 38M units in Q4, up from the original 33M to 35M estimate.

Kuo expects the XR to drive upgrades in China and outsell the iPhone 8 because of the larger display, longer battery life, and dual-SIM support.

Kuo expects total iPhone units to hit 75M to 80M in Q4.

In Q1, total shipments are expected from 55M to 60M units, a 10% Y/Y growth. The first quarter is seasonably weak, but 2019 could have a Q/Q drop of 25% to 30% compared to last year’s 45% to 50% based on the strength of the XR.

Pre-orders for the XR start on October 19 with shipping on October 26.

Apple shares are down 1.4% on this morning’s analyst expectations of weakening demand in China.

