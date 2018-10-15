GE slips as Cowen cuts price target, suggests Culp needs to take action

General Electric (GE -0.9% ) ticks lower as Cowen analyst Gautam Khanna cuts his stock price target to $12 from $14.50 while maintaining a Market Perform rating, expecting new CEO Larry Culp will impose a dividend cut and perhaps raise more equity to shore up the balance sheet.

Khanna expects "may do what prior CEO Flannery didn't: shore up the balance sheet, quickly, to allow for more flexibility to operate... GE's high leverage, amplified by anemic FCF, long cycle markets and 'unknowable' cash calls (insurance, Power fixes, etc.) is the albatross that we expect Culp to address early."

Meanwhile, Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell, who recently upgraded shares to Overweight with a $16 target, says a dividend cut and equity raise could trigger selling, but he sees such pressure as short lived, and notes other stock resets in his coverage such as Dover (NYSE:DOV) and Fortive (NYSE:FTV) did not play out as badly as bears predicted.

As for the recent deferral of Q3 results, Mitchell thinks the move raises the likelihood that Culp will be able to provide more insight into GE’s future rather than just retreading what has happened previously.